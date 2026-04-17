European Commission still needs to tinker with age verification app

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has acknowledged that its age verification app requires further improvements after vulnerabilities in the source code were exposed by independent developers.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had said on Wednesday that the app was “technically” ready and would be “available soon.”

Its source code is already accessible on the GitHub platform, but developers have identified flaws.

On Thursday, security consultant Paul Moore claimed on X that he had hacked the code in less than two minutes.

A Commission spokesperson responded, saying that the code was made publicly available to ensure transparency and to give developers the opportunity to test and improve the app.

Immediate steps have been taken, and an updated version will be published on Friday, the spokesperson added.

The representative could not rule out the possibility of further updates, explaining that the code would undergo continuous revisions until a final solution is presented to the public.

The app is expected to become a key tool for protecting minors online, as several European countries are considering implementing age restrictions for access to social media platforms.

“We are confident that this app will be groundbreaking and will adhere to the highest privacy standards globally," the spokesperson stated. "Feedback from developers is essential for delivering a robust, privacy-focused solution for our children.”