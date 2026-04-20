NATO ramps up defence spending as Ankara summit eyes stronger unity

On Saturday (18 April 2026), NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that Allies will show progress at the upcoming NATO Ankara Summit on commitments agreed at last year’s summit in The Hague.

Shekerinska spoke on 18 April during a panel titled “Securing Europe: Unity and Strategic Renewal towards the NATO Ankara Summit”, the pact's press service reported.

She said decisions to increase defence investment and accelerate defence production were strengthening the Alliance.

“Our security is strongest when it is transatlantic,” Shekerinska stated.

She also said European Allies and Canada were increasing defence spending and taking more responsibility for their security, while arguing that acquiring more military capabilities and technologies remained essential.

Ukraine and partner co-operation

Shekerinska said Allies should work with partners including Ukraine and countries in the Indo-Pacific.

On Ukraine, she reaffirmed NATO’s commitment and said Allies were increasing military support and working with Ukraine’s defence industry, including through the UNITE-Brave programme.

During her visit to Antalya, Shekerinska also held bilateral meetings with senior officials from Albania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Jordan and Turkey.