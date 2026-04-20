New EU rules test hotel sector’s role in green transition

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Stakeholders have been invited to comment on a second draft set of EU rules designed to help hotels measure and communicate the environmental impact of their accommodation services.

The consultation is open to industry representatives, environmental and consumer organisations, policy authorities and members of the public, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Feedback can be submitted until 2 June 2026.

People who want to take part must register online to receive the draft document and a comment form by email, with responses then sent back by email or through a short survey.

A webinar to answer questions about the draft rules will be held on 30 April from 14:00 to 16:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Draft rules revised after first consultation

The draft rules are called ‘Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules’ (PEFCR), which set a common method for calculating a product or service’s environmental footprint — in this case, hotel accommodation services, according to the Commission’s statement.

The second draft was revised after a first public consultation by a Technical Secretariat described as a multi-stakeholder working group representing more than 51% of the EU hotel market.

The Technical Secretariat is co-chaired by HOTREC, the umbrella association representing hotels, restaurants, pubs, cafes and similar businesses in Europe.