EU-Hungary talks begin, but rule of law concerns keep funds frozen

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Senior European Commission officials held technical meetings in Budapest on 17 and 18 April with senior representatives of Hungary’s incoming government.

The talks were organised after contacts between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Hungary’s prime minister-designate, Peter Magyar, the EU executive informed in a statement on Monday.

The Commission said the meetings focused on starting work on “various urgent topics”.

EU funds remain frozen

The talks were described as an early opportunity for practical discussions on steps to unlock EU funds allocated to Hungary that remain frozen over corruption and rule of law concerns, the Commission said.

It added that work on the issue would continue.