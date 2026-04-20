€400m EU-backed investment set to boost Italian businesses in deprived regions

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The EIB Group and Italy’s Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) Group have agreed a transaction expected to lead to more than €400 million in new financing for Italian small and medium-sized businesses and mid-caps.

The EIB Group — which includes the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) — announced on Monday it has subscribed senior securities totalling €200 million as part of the deal.

The funding is based on a securitisation transaction involving performing residential mortgage loans originated by BdM Banca, an MCC Group subsidiary, according to the EIB Group. Securitisation is a way of packaging loans into tradable securities.

Under the transaction, the EIB and EIF jointly purchased the Senior A2 tranche — with the EIB investing €150 million and the EIF €50 million.

MCC Group has committed to generate new loans worth at least twice the resources made available by the EIB Group.

Focus on cohesion regions, special economic zone and agribusiness

More than 60% of the EIB funding will be allocated to production activities located in Italy’s cohesion regions and in the country’s single special economic zone, which was established by the Italian Government in 2025, the EIB Group said.

A further 30% of the funds will be available to agribusinesses across Italy for sustainability and climate adaptation activities.

The agreement supports economic development in regions covered by the special economic zone and includes funding for Italy’s agrifood sector, EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti said.

The deal will allow MCC Group to free up funding capacity to support the real economy, with most of the funds earmarked for projects by companies in cohesion regions and the single special economic zone, MCC chief executive Francesco Minotti said.