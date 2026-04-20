Social Democrats vote to stop backing Romania's Prime Minister

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. © Wikimedia Commons

Romania’s Social Democrats have voted overwhelmingly to withdraw their support for Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, a move that threatens to trigger a political crisis.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romania's largest parliamentary force, joined a pro-European coalition government in June 2025 after months of political turmoil. This period saw a surge in far-right sentiment and the annulment of the presidential election amid allegations of Russian interference.

Since taking office, Mr Bolojan’s government has implemented unpopular measures, such as raising taxes, aimed at tackling the European Union’s largest budget deficit. These decisions have stirred dissatisfaction within the PSD, which is losing ground among its supporters to far-right groups.

Party leader Sorin Grindeanu promised immediate action following the vote, saying, “I assure you that, in line with your decision, we will act in the coming days.”

Before the vote, Mr Bolojan ruled out resigning from his position.

The 57-year-old prime minister has built a reputation as a reformer committed to curbing public spending waste and securing EU funds. However, critics have faulted him for his “inflexibility.”

President Nicusor Dan attempted to reassure citizens on Monday, stating that despite the “political turbulence,” Romania would stay on course financially and continue accessing European funds.

“I remain hopeful that we will find a way to maintain a strong, pro-Western government for Romania,” he said.

Failure to implement new reforms by August could cost Romania billions of euros in European Union funding.