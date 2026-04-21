EU registers over 2 million young entrepreneurs in 2025

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About 2.06 million people aged 20 to 29 were self-employed in the EU in 2025.

That figure represented 7.9% of all self-employed people aged 20 to 64 across the bloc, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Slovakia had the highest share of young entrepreneurs among self-employed people aged 20 to 64, at 12.2%, followed by Malta at 10.5% and Romania at 10.3%.

Ireland recorded the lowest share at 5.1%, followed by Bulgaria at 5.3% and Spain at 5.9%.

Youth employment rate rises since 2015

The EU employment rate for people aged 20 to 29 was 65.6% in 2025 — up 6.3 percentage points from 2015, Eurostat said.

The Netherlands had the highest youth employment rate at 84.0%, followed by Malta at 82.1% and Germany at 77.0%.

Italy recorded the lowest rate at 47.6%, followed by Romania at 52.0% and Bulgaria at 52.7%.