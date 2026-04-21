Tuesday 21 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Fuel prices in EU spike sharply, but two nations see declines

Tuesday 21 April 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Fuel prices in EU spike sharply, but two nations see declines
Credit: Unsplash

Fuel prices in the EU rose sharply in March 2026 after generally falling up to February.

The price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport increased by 12.9% across the EU in March 2026 compared with March 2025, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Almost all member states recorded annual rises, with the biggest increases in Germany (19.8%), Romania (19.6%) and the Netherlands (18.8%).

Hungary and Slovenia were the exceptions, with prices down 2.7% and 5.9% respectively compared with March 2025.

Diesel up more than petrol

Diesel prices across the EU were 19.8% higher in March 2026 than a year earlier, while petrol was up 9.4% over the same period, Eurostat said.

Compared with February 2026, diesel rose 19.1% and petrol increased 10.6% on average across the bloc.

Diesel prices rose in every EU country between February and March 2026, with the largest monthly increases in Czechia and Sweden (both 27.6%), followed by Estonia (26.8%) and Latvia (25.4%).

The smallest rises were in Slovenia (2.9%), Slovakia (7.0%) and Hungary (7.0%).

Petrol prices also rose in all member states over the month, but by less than diesel in most places, with the biggest increases in Belgium (15.1%) and Sweden (15.0%).

The lowest monthly rises were recorded in Slovenia (2.4%), Slovakia (3.8%) and Hungary (4.7%).

The figures are based on the EU’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) — a standard measure used to compare inflation across member states.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.