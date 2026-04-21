EU sanctions extended amid growing threats to Moldova's sovereignty, stability

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The EU has extended its restrictive measures against people and organisations accused of destabilising the Republic of Moldova until 29 April 2027.

The sanctions regime currently applies to 23 individuals and five entities, the Council of the EU noted in a release on Tuesday.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds or economic resources held in the EU must be frozen.

The rules also prohibit making funds or other economic resources available to those listed, either directly or indirectly.

A travel ban also applies to listed individuals, preventing them from entering or transiting through any EU member state.

Background

The legal framework was introduced in April 2023 at Moldova’s request, allowing the EU to impose sanctions on people responsible for, supporting or implementing actions that undermine or threaten Moldova’s sovereignty and independence, as well as its democracy, rule of law, stability or security, the Council of the EU said.

The European Council said in conclusions dated 23 October 2025 that it would continue working closely with Moldova to strengthen its resilience and stability in response to what it described as persistent destabilising activities by Russia, including hybrid attacks targeting the country’s democratic institutions.

Efforts to destabilise Moldova have intensified since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, posing a direct threat to stability and security on the EU’s external borders, the Council said.