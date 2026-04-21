EU moves to fully restore Syria pact after sanctions lifted in 2025

Syrian and EU leaders in January 2026. Credit: EEAS

The European Commission has proposed fully resuming the EU–Syria Cooperation Agreement, ending a partial suspension that has been in place since 2011.

The agreement has framed relations between the EU and Syria since 1978, supporting economic and social development and setting rules for trade, the European Commission emphasised in a release on Monday.

It was partially suspended in 2011 in response to “systematic repression and grave human rights violations” by the Assad regime.

Under the agreement, customs duties on imports into the EU of most industrial products originating in Syria are abolished, and quantitative restrictions — limits on the amount of goods that can be traded — are prevented on both sides.

Steps since sanctions were lifted

The proposal follows the lifting of all economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025 and a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Damascus in January 2026, the Commission said.

During the visit, von der Leyen announced three areas for renewed bilateral relations: a new political partnership; enhanced trade and economic cooperation; and a financial support package of around €620 million for 2026 and 2027, including humanitarian aid, early recovery support and bilateral support.

The proposal must be formally adopted by the Council of the EU and then notified to the Syrian Transitional Authorities.

It comes ahead of an EU–Syria High Level Political Dialogue due to be held on 11 May 2026.