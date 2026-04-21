EU strikes at Russian propaganda tools with sanctions against hybrid operations

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The EU has imposed sanctions on two organisations it says are involved in Russian information manipulation and other hybrid activities.

The Council of the EU announced on Tuesday it had added the media platform Euromore to its sanctions list, describing it as part of a pro-Kremlin information network that amplifies and recycles Russian narratives and disinformation aimed at European audiences.

Euromore also repeatedly publishes content that challenges the legitimacy of EU institutions and justifies Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, known as Pravfond, which the Council described as an instrument of Russia’s foreign influence and propaganda strategy that is founded and financed by the Russian state.

Pravfond’s legal and analytical work is used to reinforce Kremlin disinformation points — including allegations of the “nazification” of Ukraine, claims of widespread “Russophobia”, and assertions of “systematic persecution of Russian-speaking populations in neighbouring states.”

What the measures mean

The two organisations are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them, the Council said.

The latest decision brings the total number of people and organisations sanctioned under the EU’s framework for Russia’s destabilising activities to 69 individuals and 19 entities.

The sanctions framework was set up on 8 October 2024 to target actions and policies by the Russian government that the EU says undermine the Union’s values and security, as well as Russia’s hybrid activities against third countries and international organisations.

The legal acts underpinning the new listings have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.