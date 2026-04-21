EU’s €230m payment pushes Slovenia toward post-pandemic milestone

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The European Commission has paid Slovenia €230.7 million under the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, bringing the country’s total receipts to 83% of its overall allocation.

The payment is Slovenia’s fifth under the facility and was made net of pre-financing, the Commission explained in a release on Tuesday.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, an EU programme designed to support member states’ recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures linked to the latest payment include pension and healthcare reforms, financial incentives for hiring young people on open-ended contracts, and the construction of a Civil Protection Training Hub.

Slovenia submitted its fifth payment request on 19 December 2025 and it was approved on 2 March 2026.

How much Slovenia has received so far

Slovenia has now received 83% of its total €2.14 billion allocation under the facility, made up of €1.61 billion in grants and €526 million in loans, the Commission said.

Some 59% of the milestones and targets in Slovenia’s national recovery and resilience plan have now been met.

Payments under the facility are performance-based and depend on countries implementing agreed measures in their national plans.

All outstanding milestones and targets must be completed by August 2026, with final payment requests due by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility closing at the end of 2026.