EU launches €63.2m tech funding drive to reshape health, digital safety

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has opened seven funding calls worth €63.2 million to support artificial intelligence in health, digital skills and online safety under the Digital Europe Programme.

The largest share — €24 million — is for projects supporting digital health services and systems under the European Health Data Space, a planned EU framework for sharing and using health data, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

A further €9 million is available for AI-powered image screening in medical centres, which the Commission said could support prevention, early detection and diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Another strand will support the Network of Safer Internet Centres, a set of national hubs that provide online safety support and resources, with funding intended to expand geographical coverage across the EU.

Funding for skills, compliance tools and online information integrity

The Commission said €12.5 million will fund training in advanced digital skills across the bloc.

It added that €8.5 million will support digital solutions designed to help companies comply with EU rules.

Separate calls include €6 million for research on online information integrity, €1 million to set up an EDIC Support Hub, and €1.8 million for dissemination and exploitation activities linked to the Digital Europe Programme.

Applications close on 1 October 2026, with details published on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.