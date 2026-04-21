EU seeks action on silent killer as cardiovascular checks across borders face gaps

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The European Commission has opened a public call for evidence on how EU countries should approach cardiovascular health checks, as it prepares a recommendation on early detection and screening of heart and circulatory conditions.

Input is being sought from citizens and health stakeholders, with feedback due to support a proposal expected to form part of the Commission’s Safe Hearts Plan, due to be presented at the end of 2025, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

Cardiovascular diseases cause around 1.7 million deaths in the EU each year, according to the Commission.

It said health checks can identify problems before symptoms appear, including high blood pressure, allowing treatment or management to start earlier.

Less than half of EU member states currently have cardiovascular screening programmes, and more than a third of Europeans aged 25 to 64 have not had their blood pressure measured in the past year.

Call open until May 2026

The Commission said the evidence gathered will be used to prepare a recommendation encouraging earlier detection and diagnosis of cardiovascular disease and other conditions such as diabetes.

It also said the work will look at differences in access to health checks between countries and population groups.

The EU has invested almost €2.3 billion in cardiovascular and related research to date, and the Safe Hearts Plan sets aside €200 million for further research and innovation.

The call for evidence is open until 19 May 2026 and will be followed by other targeted consultations. Details on how to take part are available via the Commission’s “Have Your Say” portal.