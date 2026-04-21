EU backs €300m French farm aid for modernisation, digital innovation

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved a €300 million French state aid scheme that will subsidise advisory services for businesses involved in producing, processing and marketing agricultural products.

The support will be delivered through subsidised services, with most funding covering individual advice and some also available for group sessions, the Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Advisory work funded under the scheme must relate to objectives set out in EU rules on agricultural policy and include a cross-cutting goal of modernising agriculture and rural areas through better access to research and training, and by promoting knowledge, innovation and the digital transition.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2032.

How the approval was assessed

The Commission said it assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, including provisions that allow member states to support certain economic activities under specific conditions, as well as EU guidelines for aid in agriculture, forestry and rural areas.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under the case number SA.120916 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.