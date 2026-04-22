NATO envoy urges deeper ties with Armenia amid regional security tensions

NATO’s new Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton was received by Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan. Credit: NATO

NATO’s new Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, made his first visit to Armenia on 20 – 21 April, urging deeper relations.

Hamilton was received by Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan and met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan and Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, the NATO press service announced on Wednesday.

Talks covered NATO’s partnership with Armenia, regional security including hybrid threats, connectivity and the Armenia – Azerbaijan peace process. Hybrid threats is a term used for a mix of military and non-military tactics such as cyber attacks and disinformation.

Hamilton also welcomed Armenia’s continued contributions to the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, known as KFOR.

NATO says it is ready to deepen cooperation

Armenia’s work to modernise its armed forces and improve interoperability — the ability of different militaries to operate together — with NATO forces was also discussed, NATO said.

The alliance added it “stands ready” to further political dialogue and security and defence cooperation with Armenia.

Hamilton also met representatives of Armenian civil society and of Allied embassies in Yerevan during the trip.