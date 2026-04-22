EU ties energy threats to Ukraine war, pushes faster climate action

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EU foreign ministers have agreed new conclusions on energy and climate diplomacy, linking Europe’s reliance on imported fossil fuels to security risks and calling for a stronger international push towards cleaner energy.

The conclusions, approved on Tuesday by the Council of the EU, are titled “EU energy and climate diplomacy – strengthening sovereignty and advancing the global clean transition”, the Council informed.

Ministers said the EU’s exposure to energy supply risks had been illustrated by Russia’s war against Ukraine and by threats linked to hostilities in Iran and the wider region.

They reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to what it called the “clean transition” — the shift away from fossil fuels towards low-carbon energy and technologies — and described it as a route to greater strategic autonomy.

The Council also called for EU foreign and security policy to respond more decisively to climate, environmental and energy security threats

Focus on clean technology and global climate talks

Ministers said EU foreign policy should support the growth of the European “clean tech” sector by promoting European products and technologies internationally, the Council said.

They also noted that technological and innovation potential linked to the clean transition could contribute to defence readiness and the resilience of militaries.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to global climate action through the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, including the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The conclusions urged international partners to set and implement greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals “as soon as possible.”

Ministers said the EU would continue seeking partnerships to support the clean transition and build resilience, describing the bloc as the world’s largest provider of climate finance.

They also called for more support for resilience, preparedness and adaptation in third countries, particularly in climate-vulnerable and fragile areas and the broader European neighbourhood.

The Council invited the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and the European Commission to work with member states in a “Team Europe” approach on more systematic engagement with third countries.