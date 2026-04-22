New EU mission targets foreign interference, urgent security gaps in Armenia

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The EU has set up a new civilian mission in Armenia to provide advice and training to help the country deal with threats including disinformation and cyber-attacks.

The mission, called the EU Partnership Mission in Armenia (EUPM Armenia), was established under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday.

It will support Armenian ministries and national institutions by offering strategic and operational advice and capacity building, including help developing policies to address foreign information manipulation and interference, cyber-attacks and illicit financial flows.

A “project cell” will be tasked with identifying and delivering concrete actions within the mission’s mandate, working in close co-ordination with “like-minded partners”, it added.

Armenians are facing “massive disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks”, and the mission will provide expert advice and a team to monitor areas for urgent action, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Two-year mandate, separate from existing EU mission

EUPM Armenia has an initial mandate of two years and will be headquartered in Armenia, the Council said.

Stefano Tomat, Managing Director of the Civilian Operations Headquarters within the European External Action Service, will serve as the mission’s Civilian Operation Commander.

A head of mission to lead operations on the ground will be appointed shortly.

The mission is being deployed at the request of the Armenian authorities and will be separate from the existing EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), established in 2023 to observe and report on the situation on the ground and contribute to confidence building and human security in conflict-affected areas.