Bulgaria risks becoming 'Trojan horse' after election, EU centrists warn

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Bulgaria’s role as an ammunition producer for Ukraine could be put at risk by former President Rumen Radev, after his new political party won an absolute majority in the country's general election, Renew Europe has warned.

The statement by the centrist EU political group entitled "Elections in Bulgaria: the Risk of Another Trojan Horse" described Bulgaria as “strategically positioned on Europe’s front line” because it sits on the EU’s external border.

Renew Europe added that Bulgaria should be seen as “at the heart of the EU defence architecture.”

Bulgaria was also described as a “significant producer” of Soviet-calibre ammunition, a category of munitions designed for older weapons systems that remain widely used by Ukrainian forces, it said.

It added that if Bulgaria’s supply were disrupted, countries already supporting Ukraine would need to fill the gap, which could tighten stockpiles across Europe and slow delivery timelines.

The statement said the pressures would be particularly felt in artillery shells and small-arms rounds that match older systems used by Ukraine.

Stockpiles and delivery timelines

The organisation said Radev was “likely to pose risks” to Bulgaria’s ammunition supply to Ukraine.

No further details were provided in the statement about how any risks would materialise or what measures were being considered.