EU-backed €300m train line extension to reshape Barcelona’s rail links

Credit: EIB

The European Investment Bank and the Government of Catalonia have signed a €300 million loan to fund work on extending Barcelona’s suburban train Line 8, including a new four-kilometre tunnel between Plaça d’Espanya and Gràcia stations.

The extension will be built and operated by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC), the regional rail operator, according to the EIB's release issued on Wednesday.

The project includes the construction of new stations and the refurbishment of existing ones.

It is intended to improve access to central Barcelona from the Llobregat–Anoia rail network and strengthen links with other FGC services, the metro and the city’s tram network.

How the works will be carried out

The EIB said the new infrastructure is expected to improve public transport access to the eastern part of the Eixample district and reduce journey times once it is in operation.

Measures to minimise disruption at street level are part of the plans, according to the same statement.

The EIB Group, the European Union’s lending arm owned by its 27 member states, said it signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services in 2025.