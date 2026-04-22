Hungary's Józsefváros claims EU inclusion gold, spotlighting urban diversity

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Józsefváros — Budapest’s 8th District — and the Spanish town of Errenteria have won gold in the European Commission’s 2026 European Capitals of Inclusion and Diversity Award, announced ahead of EU Diversity Month.

This year’s winners come from Belgium, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, the European Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

The awards recognise towns, cities and regions for work promoting diversity and inclusion across areas including gender, racial and ethnic origin, religion and belief, disability, age, and LGBTIQ+ identities.

Józsefváros won gold in the category for local authorities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

Errenteria won gold in the category for local authorities with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants, and also received a specific award for building inclusive labour markets for all.

Public vote and judging

Marsicovetere in Italy won the public choice award after an audience vote held a week before the awards ceremony.

Applications were open from November 2025 to early February 2026, with entries assessed by an expert jury using criteria including the scope of initiatives, commitment, sustainability, and the involvement of people exposed to discrimination in policymaking.