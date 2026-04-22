Ombudsman urges EU agencies to close revolving door gaps in conflict policies

EU Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho. Credit: EU Ombudsman's Office

European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho has issued new good practice guidelines for EU agencies on how to handle “revolving door” moves by staff and board members into private sector jobs, following an own-initiative inquiry.

“Revolving doors” refers to people leaving public bodies to take jobs in sectors linked to their previous work, which can raise conflict of interest concerns, the European Ombudsman said in a release on Wednesday.

The guidelines recommend that agencies give staff and board members clear guidance, regular training and ongoing awareness initiatives, and set transparent criteria for restricting post-service or post-mandate roles, the organisation said.

They also suggest agencies react quickly when a move to the private sector is signalled, and respond promptly if imposed conditions are breached.

The Ombudswoman’s inquiry found differences in how agencies manage such moves, including how staff are trained on ethics obligations, how transparent agencies are about decisions in individual cases, and what measures are used to reduce potential conflicts of interest.

Gaps found across 15 agencies

Among the 15 agencies examined, seven had adopted rules on managing conflicts of interest linked to board members’ post-mandate activities, while four monitored whether former staff comply with restrictions on post-service work, the European Ombudsman said.

Anjinho stated agencies should adopt a procedure to assess notifications from former staff who take private sector roles related to their former duties, and called on agencies without an internal policy for preventing conflicts of interest for board members to encourage their governing bodies to adopt one.

EU staff rules require civil servants to behave with integrity and discretion during and after public service, and to inform their agency of any paid or unpaid role they plan to take up within two years of leaving.