EU announces €175,000 aid for Afghan flood victims amid rising crises

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The EU has announced €175,000 in humanitarian funding to help around 12,000 people affected by recent floods in Afghanistan.

The money will support vulnerable communities in the provinces of Badghis, Farah, Ghor, Helmand, Herat, Kandahar, Logar and Uruzgan, according to a statement published by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Thursday.

The funding will be channelled through the Afghan Red Crescent to provide cash assistance for urgent needs and emergency shelter items such as tents and blankets.

Hygiene kits, access to safe water and primary health care are also included in the planned support.

Support delivered through Red Cross emergency fund

The EU said the funding forms part of its wider contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) run by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), a global network that can release rapid funding when a national society needs immediate support.

More than €162 million has already been allocated by the EU this year for humanitarian partners in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, another €250,000 was released to support the Afghan Red Crescent’s response to communities displaced by conflict.

The EU has also organised nearly 50 EU-funded humanitarian flights in recent years, including three so far this year carrying 270 tonnes of nutrition supplies.