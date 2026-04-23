EU gives green light for €7.2 billion payment to Poland

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The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Poland’s fourth request for €7.2 billion from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Poland has satisfactorily completed 30 “milestones” and 13 “targets” required for the payment under the scheme, which is funded through the EU’s NextGenerationEU borrowing programme, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Measures linked to the request include more than €500 million in subsidies intended to support private investment in renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production.

Poland’s plan also covers the rollout of more than 1,000 electric or hydrogen buses and trolleybuses.

A further measure involves expanding broadband in underserved areas — described as “white spots” where private investment is insufficient — with the aim of high-speed coverage nationwide.

What happens next

The Commission said it had sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give an opinion, after which the Commission can adopt a payment decision.

Poland submitted the payment request on 23 December 2025.

Poland’s overall recovery and resilience plan is financed by €54.71 billion — €25.27 billion in grants and €29.44 billion in loans — and a payment following this assessment would bring total funds paid to Poland under the facility to €34.15 billion, or 62.4% of its national plan.