Europe-wide research network doubles reach as 14 new nodes join federation

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Fourteen organisations have been approved as new Candidate EOSC Nodes for the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC), expanding a Europe-wide system for sharing research data and digital services.

The EOSC is designed to let researchers access and reuse research data and tools across borders and scientific fields through a federated network — meaning it links services run by different organisations rather than storing everything in one place, according to the Commission's statement issued on Thursday.

The latest approvals follow an open call that drew 14 applications from national, thematic and e-infrastructure communities.

The applications were reviewed by independent experts before being discussed at a meeting of the EOSC Tripartite Governance on 21 April, where all applicants were approved as Candidate EOSC Nodes.

The new candidates join 14 EOSC Nodes already involved in the build-up phase of the EOSC Federation.

What happens next

The newly approved Candidate EOSC Nodes have been invited to take part in the EOSC Federation’s organisational structure and begin meeting technical requirements for integration, the Commission said.

Further enrolment waves are planned in future as the EOSC Federation broadens its coverage.

The open call for this second wave was published in November 2025 and closed in February 2026, with support from a Horizon Europe project called EOSC Gravity.