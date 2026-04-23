€4.8b EU plan targets water, energy and climate challenges in Central Asia

Credit: EEAS

High-level representatives from the European Union, EU member states, Central Asian countries and international financial institutions met in Astana, Kazakhstan, on 23 April 2026 to discuss water, energy and climate change in Central Asia.

The gathering was held under the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on Water, Energy and Climate Change in Central Asia, an EU-led framework linked to the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

The TEI is backed by €4.8 billion in investments for water, renewable energy and climate projects in Central Asia, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais said.

Stiprais described the Astana meeting as a further step in cooperation between the EU and Central Asia on energy, water and climate following the first EU–Central Asia summit in April 2025.

Participants discussed coordinated approaches including sustainable water resources management, a shift to renewable and resilient energy systems, and stronger climate action.

They also emphasised strengthening regional and cross-border cooperation and policy coherence across Central Asia.

Investment and joint conclusions

Mobilising investment and aligning financial instruments with agreed regional priorities was highlighted as a key issue during the meeting, the EU statement said.

Regional cooperation on water, energy and climate was described as a strategic priority by Italy’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Francesco Corvaro, who said Italy promotes integrated solutions including nature-based approaches within the TEI.

The meeting welcomed the adoption of Joint Conclusions setting out shared strategic priorities and confirming continued engagement under the Team Europe Initiative.