EU clears RTL-Sky DACH merger amid streaming competition shake-up

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The European Commission has cleared RTL Deutschland’s planned takeover of pay-TV operator Sky DACH without conditions, saying the deal would not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area.

The acquisition was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to review larger mergers and block those that would significantly reduce competition across the EEA, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

RTL is a Germany-based entertainment group with activities including TV and streaming, print and digital media, radio and podcasts, as well as production and broadcasting and video advertising services.

Sky DACH is headquartered in Germany and offers pay TV, and is also active across the same broad “audiovisual value chain” — from content to distribution and advertising.

Both companies supply German-speaking parts of the EEA — Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol in Italy — and also operate in Switzerland, outside the EEA.

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 27 February 2026.

What the Commission examined

The Commission said it reviewed the impact on four areas: buying and supplying TV and other video content; the wholesale supply of TV channels and audiovisual services; the retail sale of audiovisual services to consumers, such as TV packages and subscription streaming; and the sale of advertising space in audiovisual content.

It gathered feedback from customers, suppliers and competitors and concluded the deal would not significantly reduce competition.

In content acquisition — including entertainment and sports — RTL and Sky DACH were found not to be close competitors because they focus on different areas, while other buyers are available and there are no significant barriers to entry.

The Commission also said there was increasing competitive pressure from global streaming platforms.

In wholesale markets, the merged business would have only a moderate market share and other suppliers would remain available to retailers.

At retail level, the Commission said the companies did not hold a strong position, relied on broad distribution of their channels and services, and competing providers could still choose from enough alternative channels and subscription services.

On advertising, the Commission concluded the deal would not significantly reduce competition, including in linear TV advertising — traditional scheduled television — where it said the combined position would increase only slightly and customers could switch providers easily.

RTL had offered commitments related to advertising concerns, but the Commission said they were not needed and cleared the deal unconditionally.

The Commission’s executive vice-president Teresa Ribera stated regulators “looked carefully” at the deal and found no evidence it would raise competition concerns, adding that the market is changing rapidly and facing pressure from global streaming platforms.