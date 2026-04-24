Almost 25% of Europe’s youth turn to online civic activism in 2025

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Nearly a quarter of Europeans aged 16 to 29 said they had engaged in civic or political issues online in 2025.

Some 24.3% of young people reported expressing an opinion on civic or political issues online, or taking part in online consultations or voting, Eurostat announced on Friday.

The equivalent figure for the overall population was 20.2%.

Youth participation was highest in Slovenia, where 49.4% of 16 to 29-year-olds reported civic or political engagement online, followed by Latvia (33.3%) and the Netherlands (31.3%).

The lowest shares were recorded in Belgium (12.3%) and Czechia (14.3%), with Sweden and Greece both at 16.1%.

Young people more active online in most EU countries

Young people were more likely than the overall population to use the internet for civic or political participation in 23 of the EU’s 27 member states, Eurostat said.

The largest gaps between young people and the total population were in Slovenia — 49.4% versus 33.5% — Latvia (33.3% vs 24.2%) and Italy (30.9% vs 24.5%).

Eurostat published the figures to mark European Youth Week, which runs from 24 April to 1 May.