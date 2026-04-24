EU asylum approvals fall 18% as humanitarian protection rises

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EU countries granted protection status to 361,325 asylum seekers in 2025, down 18% from 437,735 the previous year.

Refugee status accounted for 51% of all protection decisions in 2025, while 25% were humanitarian status and 24% subsidiary protection, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Compared with 2024, the number granted refugee status fell by 0.5%, subsidiary protection dropped by 50%, and humanitarian status rose by 11%.

Germany granted protection to the largest number of people in 2025, at 103,360 — 29% of the EU total — followed by Spain with 76,210 (21%) and France with 72,930 (20%).

Together, the three countries accounted for 70% of all people granted protection status across the EU.

Afghans were the largest group granted protection status in the EU in 2025, making up 27% of the total, followed by Venezuelans on 16%, and Syrians and Ukrainians on 5% each.

First decisions and appeals

A total of 832,360 first instance decisions were made on asylum applications in the EU in 2025, along with a further 170,175 final decisions following an appeal or review, Eurostat said.

Protection status was granted to 325,765 people at first instance and to another 35,565 after an appeal or review.

The recognition rate — the share of positive decisions — was 39% for first instance decisions and 21% for final decisions after an appeal or review.

The rates include both international protection (refugee status and subsidiary protection) and national protection granted under humanitarian rules.

Among the five citizenships with the highest number of first instance decisions in 2025, Venezuelans had a 92% recognition rate, Afghans 73% and Turks 13%.

For final decisions after an appeal or review, recognition rates were highest for Syrians at 67%, Afghans at 36% and Iraqis at 18%.