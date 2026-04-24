NATO, EU urge united, long-term aid approach for beleaguered Ukraine

Credit: NATO

NATO and the European Union have called for longer-term, better coordinated support for Ukraine after a joint meeting in Brussels.

The informal talks took place on Thursday at the Egmont Palace and were led by NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and Lene Mandel Vensild, chair of the EU’s Political and Security Committee, the NATO press service reported.

Participants were urged to continue providing Ukraine with “predictable, coordinated, and sustained support” over the long term.

NATO Allies already account for the “overwhelming majority” of military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with 23 Allies also being EU member states.

Existing NATO and EU support mechanisms

NATO said it supports Ukraine through a range of programmes, including the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List — a system for identifying and matching urgent Ukrainian needs — and the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine initiative.

Other NATO mechanisms mentioned included the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre, the Comprehensive Assistance Package, and the NATO Representation to Ukraine.

Separately, the EU Military Assistance Mission has trained 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers, while the EU Advisory Mission supports Ukraine in civilian security sector reform.

The meeting was the first this year between NATO’s North Atlantic Council and the EU’s Political and Security Committee, with further joint meetings scheduled for September and December 2026.