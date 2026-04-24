EU needs new budget for new era, warns Parliament chief

Credit: Robert Metsola on X

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told EU leaders that the bloc needs a long-term budget that can respond to current geopolitical and economic pressures, saying “Europe cannot face a new era with an old framework.”

Metsola addressed the European Council on three topics — the situation in the Middle East and its impact on energy prices, the ‘One Europe, One Market’ Roadmap, and the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), the European Parliament press service reported on Friday.

On the Middle East, she called for a “swift and lasting end to the war” that secures “rights, dignity and liberty” for the Iranian people and addresses concerns over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile issues, while also calling for an end to obstructions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Metsola said safeguarding freedom of navigation was important and called for continued investment in Europe’s “energy resilience”, while noting that the EU’s gas-storage rules have helped stabilise markets and improve cooperation between member states.

She also welcomed Thursday's adoption of the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia and the release of a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

Focus shifts to implementing ‘One Europe, One Market’

Turning to the "One Europe, One Market" Roadmap, Metsola welcomed an agreement reached between the EU’s three institutions — the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission — and said the focus must now move from commitments to implementation, while respecting the legislative process and democratic oversight, according to the European Parliament.

On the MFF — the EU’s long-term budget framework — Metsola said the European Parliament would vote in plenary next week, allowing it to enter negotiations with the Council once the Council adopts its mandate.

She reiterated Parliament’s support for a stronger focus on competitiveness and defence, called for openness to new “Own Resources” — EU revenue sources — and warned against burdening future generations with old debt.