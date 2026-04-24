EU leaders announce joint roadmap aiming to unify markets by 2027

Credit: Roberta Metsola on X

The presidents of the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the European Commission have signed a joint declaration committing to a “One Europe, One Market” roadmap to be delivered by the end of 2027.

The declaration was signed on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU heads of state or government in Cyprus by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in his role representing the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Parliament press service reported on Friday.

The institutions said the roadmap sets out “concrete actions and targets” for legislative proposals and for agreement by the EU’s co-legislators — the Parliament and the Council — by the end of 2027.

It also includes quarterly reviews to monitor progress, assigned responsibilities across EU institutions, and regular stocktaking intended to provide transparency.

What leaders said about the plan

The roadmap reflects calls for “a stronger, more competitive and resilient Europe”, Metsola said.

Christodoulides described the roadmap as “a turning point in advancing Europe’s competitiveness agenda.”

Von der Leyen said the actions in the roadmap would “boost Europe’s economic growth, guarantee our digital transformation, and strengthen industrial resilience.”