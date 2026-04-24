EU earmarks €2.1m aid for Slovakia's farmers hit by disease controls

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EU member states have approved a European Commission proposal to provide €2.1 million in exceptional support for Slovakia’s milk and pigmeat sectors after foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks last year.

The outbreaks in March and April severely affected the sectors, with farmers facing movement restrictions and longer rearing periods introduced to contain the disease, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

Payments are intended to compensate farmers for raw milk that could not be delivered, extended fattening periods for pigs, and prolonged or delayed rearing of piglets and sows.

Payments due by September 2026

Slovakia contained the outbreaks using emergency measures under EU animal health rules, including movement bans and surveillance zones, the Commission said.

It added support must be paid to beneficiaries by 30 September 2026.