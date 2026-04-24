EU clears major acquisitions in heating products, corrosion protection markets

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The European Commission has cleared Paloma Rheem’s takeover of France’s Groupe Atlantic and approved a separate joint venture between two German construction firms under EU merger rules.

Paloma Rheem Holdings Co of Japan will acquire sole control of Atlantic Société Française de Développement Thermique, known as Groupe Atlantic, the Commission said on Friday.

The deal mainly concerns heating, ventilation and air conditioning products.

The Commission stated it found no competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions after the transaction. The case was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure.

Joint venture in corrosion protection

In a separate decision, the Commission approved the creation of a joint venture by Ed. Züblin AG and Geiger Bauwerksanierung GmbH & Co. KG, both based in Germany.

The joint venture will focus on distributing cathodic corrosion protection systems for steel-reinforced concrete structures in Germany.

Cathodic protection is a method used to slow corrosion in metal components within structures such as bridges and buildings.

The Commission said the joint venture would not raise competition concerns because it has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the companies would have limited market positions following the deal. This case was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case numbers M.12334 and M.12350.