EU extends Myanmar sanctions to 2027, citing grave rights abuses

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EU sanctions linked to the situation in Myanmar have been extended by a further 12 months to 30 April 2027.

The decision followed an annual review and was taken in response to what the Council of the EU described as the continuing grave situation in Myanmar, including actions undermining democracy and serious human rights violations.

As part of the review, one person was removed from the sanctions list because they have died, the Council announced in a statement on Monday.

The measures now apply to 105 individuals and 22 entities.

People and organisations listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds or economic resources held in the EU must be frozen, and it is forbidden to make funds or resources available to them either directly or indirectly, the Council said. Individuals listed are also subject to a travel ban to the EU.

What the EU measures cover

Other restrictions remain in place, including an embargo on arms and equipment, and export restrictions on equipment used to monitor communications that could be used for internal repression, the Council said.

The EU also maintains an export ban on so-called dual-use goods — items with both civilian and military applications — when intended for use by the military and border guard police, and a prohibition on military training and cooperation with Myanmar’s armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw.

In addition, the EU is withholding direct financial assistance to Myanmar’s government and freezing aid that could be perceived as legitimising the junta.

The Council condemned actions taken by Myanmar’s military since the coup on 1 February 2021 and called for an end to violence and the release of prisoners arbitrarily detained.