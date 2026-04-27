EU routes now key to Ukraine's imports amid war

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EU-created “Solidarity Lanes” routes carried about 70% of Ukraine’s imports and 60% of its non-agricultural exports in March 2026.

The EU, Ukraine and Moldova launched the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes in May 2022 to move goods via rail, road and inland waterways after Russia’s full-scale invasion and the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, the European Commission noted in a release on Monday.

In March 2026, the routes handled about 20% of Ukraine’s exports of grain, oilseeds and related products, while around 80% went through the Black Sea.

Since May 2022, Ukraine has exported about 217 million tonnes of goods via the Solidarity Lanes, based on data from Ukrainian customs registers cited by the EU.

That total included an estimated 100 million tonnes of agricultural products — including about 92 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products — and around 117 million tonnes of non-agricultural goods such as ores and steel.

Imports and the value of trade

The routes have also carried about 102 million tonnes of imports into Ukraine since May 2022, including fuel, vehicles and fertilisers, as well as military and humanitarian assistance, according to the statement.

The total value of trade via the Solidarity Lanes since May 2022 is estimated at about €277 billion, including around €74 billion of exports from Ukraine and about €203 billion of imports into the country.

The EU also reported that a combined 237 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, oilseeds and related products were exported through the Solidarity Lanes (40%) and Black Sea ports (60%) since May 2022.

Between May and July 2022, the Solidarity Lanes were the only option for Ukraine to export agricultural produce until the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative began in August 2022.

Russia ended its participation in the initiative in mid-July 2023 and it was discontinued, it added, while Ukraine launched a new Black Sea corridor in August 2023 that exported about 3.9 million tonnes of grain, oilseeds and related products in February 2026.