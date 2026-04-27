Monday 27 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Rising costs and tighter loans deepen economic strains for euro area firms

Monday 27 April 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Rising costs and tighter loans deepen economic strains for euro area firms
Credit: Unsplash

Euro area firms reported higher bank loan rates and rising costs expectations in the first quarter of 2026.

Interest rates on bank loans rose for a net 26% of firms, up from 12% in the previous quarter, with similar reports from small and medium-sized enterprises and large companies, according to the European Central Bank’s latest Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises.

A net 37% of firms also reported increases in other borrowing costs such as charges, fees and commissions, up from 28%, the ECB said on Monday.

Collateral requirements — assets pledged by a borrower to secure a loan — increased for a net 14% of firms, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Firms reported stable demand for bank loans, with a net 0% saying their financing needs increased, down from 3% in the previous quarter.

The perceived availability of bank loans deteriorated slightly, with a net -3% reporting a decline, compared with -2% previously.

The ECB’s bank loan financing gap — an index measuring the difference between firms’ need for loans and their availability — remained positive but edged down to 2% from 3%.

Prices and inflation expectations moved higher

The general economic outlook remained the main factor firms said was constraining access to external finance, cited by a net 26% of respondents, up from 20% in the previous survey round, the ECB said.

Firms reported a small improvement in banks’ willingness to lend, with a net 5% seeing it as supportive, up from 4%.

Turnover was broadly unchanged over the previous three months, with a net 1% of firms reporting an increase, down from 7% in the previous quarter. A net 16% reported lower profits, up from 10%, while investment rose for a net 3% of firms, down from 6%.

Looking ahead 12 months, firms expected selling prices to rise by 3.5%, up from 2.9% in the previous quarter.

Expected increases in non-labour input costs — including energy — rose to 5.8% from 3.6%, while expected wage growth moderated to 2.8% from 3.1%.

The war in the Middle East increased firms’ selling price and input cost expectations, without affecting wage expectations.

Median one-year-ahead inflation expectations rose to 3.0% from 2.6%, while median three- and five-year-ahead inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.0%.

The share of firms reporting upside risks to five-year inflation expectations rose to 65% from 56%.

The survey covered 10,544 euro area firms and was conducted between 19 February and 1 April 2026, with 92% of respondents employing fewer than 250 people.

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