EU plan aims to bring research funding closer to cities and regions

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The European Commission and the European Committee of the Regions have signed a new Joint Action Plan designed to give cities and regions a bigger role in EU research and innovation policy.

The two bodies said they will work together to strengthen the local and regional side of EU research and innovation initiatives, including sharing expertise and data between the institutions, the Commission reported on Monday.

The plan sets out four priorities, including support for local and regional “innovation ecosystems” — networks that link universities, businesses and public authorities to turn research into new products and services.

It also includes measures to support the green and digital transition at local level.

A further strand focuses on improving awareness and access to EU research funding, including Horizon Europe — the EU’s main research and innovation funding programme — particularly among local and regional leaders.

The fourth priority is support for evidence-based policymaking in regions, including “territorial foresight”, which the Commission described as planning based on analysis of future trends and risks.

Timeline and existing cooperation

The Joint Action Plan is structured around four priority areas and 11 actions to be delivered by the end of the European Commission’s 2024–2029 mandate, the Commission said.

It follows an earlier version that ran from 2020 to 2025 and focused on cooperation between EU institutions and regional authorities on research and innovation policy.

“With the new Joint Action Plan, we are strengthening the regional dimension of research and innovation,” Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto said.

“Every European policy on research and innovation must mean concrete benefits for our citizens, no matter where they are living,” Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva said.