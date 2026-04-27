€200m green investment pact targets jobs, climate resilience in Greek farming

Credit: Unsplash

The European Investment Bank and the National Bank of Greece have signed a first €100 million tranche of a programme approved for up to €200 million to finance green investment across Greece’s agriculture and bioeconomy sectors.

The first €100 million was signed on 28 January 2026 and is intended to support small and medium-sized enterprises and “mid-caps” — medium-sized companies larger than SMEs — working in agriculture, food production and the wider bioeconomy, the EIB informed on Monday.

The funding is expected to back investments across the agricultural value chain nationwide.

A significant share of the financing is earmarked for green investments linked to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Projects to improve climate resilience are also included, such as more efficient use of natural resources and the adoption of modern, sustainable practices, including water management and sustainable farming.

Focus on rural regions and jobs

The programme is also intended to contribute to job creation and youth employment, supporting economic activity in rural and cohesion regions, according to the EIB.

The arrangement follows a previous EIB — National Bank of Greece operation that was “almost fully deployed”, indicating demand for investment in the sector.

“This new financing reaffirms the EIB’s commitment to supporting Greece’s agriculture and bioeconomy,” EIB vice-president Yannis Tsakiris said.

The National Bank of Greece said its participation in the programme was aligned with its objective of promoting sustainable financing, in comments from retail banking general manager and board executive member Christina Theofilidi.