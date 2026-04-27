EIB steps up Ukraine recovery with €4b aid amid energy focus

European Investment Bank Vice-President Karl Nehammer arriving in Ukraine. Credit: EIB

European Investment Bank Vice-President Karl Nehammer is visiting Ukraine from 26 to 29 April to discuss recovery, energy security and infrastructure development.

The trip covers the Kyiv, Lviv and Volyn regions and includes meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Sunday.

Nehammer became responsible in March for the EIB’s operations in Ukraine and is making his first visit to the country in that role.

He also joined international delegations at the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

“Ukraine is a top priority for the EIB,” Nehammer said.

Agreements on energy and infrastructure preparation

The EIB said it will advance cooperation with energy producer Centrenergo on a decarbonisation roadmap — a plan to cut emissions from energy production.

It will also work with the Ukrainian government on the “Ukraine FIRST” initiative to help prepare priority infrastructure investment projects.

In Lviv, Nehammer’s programme includes visits to EIB-supported healthcare facilities including Saint Luke Hospital, the Children’s Hospital and the UNBROKEN rehabilitation centre.

Urban transport is also on the itinerary in Lviv, including a tram ride on EIB-financed rolling stock and meetings with local authorities and project partners.

In Hostomel, near Kyiv, the delegation inaugurated a reconstructed primary school financed by the EIB under its Ukraine Recovery Programme.

In Kovel, in the Volyn region, the EIB said the delegation will inaugurate the first completed project under Ukraine’s Energy Efficiency of Public Buildings Programme.

The EIB said it has been one of Ukraine’s public investors since 2007, particularly in infrastructure.

More than €4 billion in financing has been provided by the EIB for urgent needs and long-term recovery since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.