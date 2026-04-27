Eurojust reports 60% rise in cross-border crime cases since 2020

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Eurojust supported 13,946 cross-border criminal investigations in 2025, including 5,582 newly registered cases, according to the EU agency’s Annual Report 2025.

The agency said it facilitated a record 412 joint investigation teams, with nearly half receiving Eurojust funding totalling more than €2 million.

Its work contributed to the arrest or surrender of more than 4,443 suspects and the seizure or freezing of criminal assets valued at about €1.2 billion.

Operations supported by Eurojust also led to the seizure of illicit drugs worth an estimated €31.4 billion.

Investigations handled by the agency in 2025 involved more than twice as many victims as in the previous year.

Joint investigations and major cases

Eurojust said its caseload has risen by almost 60% since 2020, while the number of joint investigations it coordinated increased by 64% over the same period.

Eurojust President Michael Schmid said the 2025 figures reflected “the scale of today’s cross-border criminal threats” and “the strength of our collective response”.

The European Commission published its first evaluation of the Eurojust Regulation in 2025, describing Eurojust as “an indispensable actor” in judicial cooperation against serious cross-border crime.

Eurojust said it concluded new working arrangements in 2025 with Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, South Korea and Uruguay, and welcomed the signing of an international agreement between the EU and Lebanon on cooperation with Eurojust.

Among cases cited for 2025, Eurojust said it coordinated a global operation against three criminal networks accused of defrauding several million credit card users from 193 countries, involving an estimated €300 million in fraud.