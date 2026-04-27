Covid procurement fraud probe uncovers bribery scheme tied to €1.5m contract

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has carried out searches in three Romanian counties as part of an investigation into suspected corruption and procurement fraud linked to the purchase of medical equipment worth about €1.5 million.

Searches were conducted last week in Bucharest, Brașov and Mureș, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced on Monday.

The inquiry focuses on a public procurement procedure run during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, involving medical equipment valued at approximately €1.5 million.

Tender requirements were allegedly written to favour a particular company, which later won the contract.

Investigators suspect company representatives offered bribes to public officials at the Brașov County Emergency Hospital in exchange for ensuring the procedure was arranged in the firm’s favour.

Civil servants involved in the procurement process are also suspected of requesting and receiving about 5% of the contract value.

Evidence seized during searches

Documents and electronic devices were collected during the searches, the EPPO said.

The investigation is being supported by the EPPO Support Structure in Romania and the Romanian Police’s Directorate for Investigating Economic Crime, as well as county police in Brașov and Mureș.

All those concerned are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in Romanian courts.

The EPPO is the European Union’s independent prosecution office responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests.