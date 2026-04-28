EU pharma exports sustained record 926,000 jobs in 2023

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EU exports of pharmaceutical products to non-EU countries supported 926,000 jobs across the bloc in 2023, the highest level recorded.

The figure represented 4.3 per mille of total EU employment — about 0.43% — shows new Eurostat data released on Tuesday.

The statistical office said the jobs include both roles inside the pharmaceutical industry and work sustained elsewhere in the economy through export-linked activity.

About 325,000 of the roles were within the EU pharmaceutical industry itself, while 601,000 jobs were supported across other industries.

Employment linked to these exports has risen steadily since 2010, when it stood at 504,000, and has nearly doubled over the period to 2023.

The share of EU employment connected to pharmaceutical exports increased from 2.6 per mille in 2010 to 4.3 per mille in 2023.

United States the biggest destination for job-supported exports

Exports to the United States supported 275,000 EU jobs in 2023, the highest total for any destination, Eurostat said.

Switzerland and China followed, supporting 104,000 and 103,000 jobs respectively.

The United Kingdom and Japan were next, with pharmaceutical exports supporting 51,000 and 42,000 EU jobs respectively.

The increase in export-supported employment between 2010 and 2023 was driven by five major trade partners, with the largest rises linked to the United States (up 147,000 jobs), China (up 91,000) and Switzerland (up 38,000).