Construction leads EU workplace accidents, but decline reveals progress

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Non-fatal workplace accidents across the EU fell to 2.82 million in 2023, down from 2.94 million in 2013.

The EU’s incidence rate — the number of non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed people — dropped to 1,393 in 2023 from 1,686 a decade earlier, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Construction recorded the highest incidence rate among 21 economic activities, with 2,899 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed people.

Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities followed at 2,819, while transportation and storage recorded 2,366.

Other sectors in the top 10 for incidence rates included administrative and support service activities (2,043), mining and quarrying (1,834), manufacturing (1,687), arts, entertainment and recreation (1,646), agriculture, forestry and fishing (1,610), human health and social work (1,507) and accommodation and food service activities (1,468).

Most high-incidence sectors saw declines over the decade

Incidence rates fell between 2013 and 2023 in nine of the 10 activities with the highest rates in 2023, with human health and social work the exception, where the rate rose slightly from 1,502 to 1,507, Eurostat said.

The biggest decrease over the period was recorded in administrative and support service activities, down by 576 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed people, it added.

The figures were published ahead of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on 28 April.