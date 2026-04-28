MEPs toughen trade scheme rules with stricter human rights, migration criteria

European Parliament Hemicycle in Strasbourg. Credit: David Iliff

MEPs have backed renewed rules for the EU’s generalised scheme of preferences (GSP), a system that lets vulnerable developing countries export goods to the bloc with low or no tariffs.

The updated regulation was adopted on Tuesday by 459 votes in favour, 127 against and 70 abstentions, the European Parliament informed on Tuesday.

Several international human rights and environmental conventions were added to the list of treaties countries must ratify to qualify for the trade preferences, including the Paris Agreement, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Countries could also face the withdrawal of preferential tariffs if they do not cooperate on the readmission of irregular migrants, though MEPs added stricter criteria before any removal can happen.

These include a longer evaluation procedure and at least 12 months of mandatory engagement with the country concerned.

Least developed countries will face a two-year delay before the readmission-related condition can be applied.

Rice import safeguards

Automatic safeguards for the EU rice sector will be triggered if rice imports rise by 45% compared with a 10-year average, the Parliament said.

The GSP has been the EU’s preferential trade arrangement with developing countries since 1971 and currently covers more than 60 countries and about 2 billion people.

The legislation now needs formal adoption by the Council of the EU before it is signed and published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which it will enter into force for 10 years.