MEPs push for 2027 budget prioritising defence, cohesion, social resilience

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MEPs have backed a report setting out the European Parliament’s priorities for the EU’s 2027 budget, calling for spending plans that support social cohesion, competitiveness and security.

The report says the 2027 budget should strengthen the EU’s “social model”, support territorial cohesion — reducing gaps between regions — and bolster security and defence capabilities, the Parliament said on Tuesday.

It also lists areas where MEPs want additional investment, including defence, critical infrastructure, housing and health care.

Cohesion policy — EU funding that supports development in poorer regions — was described as a key investment tool, with MEPs saying the 2027 budget should also support critical infrastructure and transport.

MEPs also called for action to tackle labour shortages, skills gaps and demographic pressures, alongside increased support for small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.

Defence, borders and borrowing costs

The report calls for more funding to address the housing crisis and says resilient healthcare systems are needed, according to the Parliament.

It also calls for stronger support for civil society organisations, independent media and investigative journalism, as well as action against disinformation and gender-based violence.

On security, MEPs said Europe should strengthen its defence capabilities through common investment in research, dual-use technologies — which can be used for civilian and military purposes — and military mobility, while backing support for EU member states bordering Ukraine, Russia or Belarus.

MEPs warned that rising borrowing costs linked to the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery fund should not reduce funding for established EU programmes and called for new revenue sources.

The text was adopted with 389 votes in favour, 191 against and 75 abstentions.

General rapporteur Nils Ušakovs said a “key priority” was strengthening eastern border regions “which face growing security and economic pressures.”

The European Commission is expected to present its proposal for the 2027 budget in June, and the budget must be agreed by the Council and Parliament by the end of the year, the Parliament said.