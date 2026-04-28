EU bodies unite to dissect overlap between competition laws, data privacy rules

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European Commission services and the European Data Protection Board have agreed to work together on guidance covering how EU competition rules and data protection law interact.

The joint work will focus on situations where data protection law is relevant to assessing cases under EU competition law, and where competition considerations are relevant to the application of data protection rules, the Commission informed in a release on Tuesday.

The two bodies said the aim is to provide clarity for businesses and public authorities on how the two legal frameworks apply, and on the rights and duties that follow.

Link to earlier work on digital rules

The Commission services and the EDPB said the initiative builds on experience from joint guidelines announced in 2024 on how the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) relates to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The DMA is an EU law that sets rules for large online platforms designated as “gatekeepers”, while the GDPR sets EU-wide rules on how personal data can be collected and used.