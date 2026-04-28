EU infectious diseases meeting spotlights gaps in lab network cooperation

Credit: ECDC

European experts working on infectious disease testing met in Stockholm this month to discuss closer cooperation and shared priorities for EU laboratory support.

The two-day meeting brought together specialists from the European Commission, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Health and Digital Executive Agency, the World Health Organization, and representatives from each European Union Reference Laboratory for Public Health — known as EURL-PH, the ECDC reported on Tuesday.

The event was opened by ECDC Director Pamela Rendi-Wagner and the European Commission’s Director-General for Health and Food Safety, Sandra Gallina.

Talks focused on strengthening cooperation in the network, consolidating coordination practices, and defining priorities for laboratory support across the EU. Participants also discussed how to maximise the added value of the EURL-PH network in supporting EU member states.

EU reference laboratories expanding

EURL-PHs are intended to help strengthen laboratory capacity across the EU and support early detection of communicable disease outbreaks, as well as broader health security preparedness, according to the ECDC.

The EURL-PH network currently consists of 10 laboratories designated by the European Commission.

The first six became operational in January 2025, the next three in January 2026, and a tenth is due to become operational in January 2027.

A further four laboratories are expected to become operational in 2028, with calls currently in process.