MEP mothers win proxy voting rights in landmark rule change

Credit: European Parliament

Female members of the European Parliament will be allowed to delegate their vote to another MEP for a limited period during pregnancy and after giving birth under changes approved in a plenary vote.

The reform introduces a temporary exception to the Parliament’s current rule requiring in-person voting, allowing a proxy vote for up to three months before a due date and for six months after childbirth, according to the European Parliament's release issued on Wednesday.

The change was adopted by 616 votes in favour, 24 against and eight abstentions.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “No member should lose her right to vote because of becoming a mother.”

Council and national ratification still required

The Parliament said it began the process to revise the EU Electoral Act in November 2025, and that the Council agreed in March 2026 to amend the electoral law with provisions on transparency, accountability, traceability and vote integrity.

The revised EU Electoral Act now requires formal adoption by the Council and ratification by all EU member states in line with their constitutional requirements.

Rapporteur Juan Fernando López Aguilar said the Parliament accepted the Council’s additions on transparency and vote integrity “so that the process can move ahead without delay to final adoption and national ratification.”