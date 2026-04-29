Unemployment benefits for jobseekers abroad extended under revised EU rules

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EU member states’ ambassadors have confirmed a provisional deal with the European Parliament to update EU rules on how national social security systems work for people who move across borders to live or work.

The agreement revises legislation that coordinates — rather than replaces — national systems, meaning countries keep control of their own social security rules but apply common EU rules so people do not lose cover when they move within the bloc, the Council of the EU announced on Wednesday.

People who go to another EU country to look for work will be able to continue receiving unemployment benefits from their previous country for six months under the deal, with the option for that period to be extended up to the end of their entitlement at the previous country’s discretion.

Workers who have been “active” — employed, self-employed or paying insurance contributions — in an EU country other than where they live for an uninterrupted 22 weeks would generally receive unemployment benefits from the country where they last worked, if they meet the conditions under that country’s national law.

Long-term care and cross-border work

The agreement adds a definition and a list of long-term care benefits covered by the coordination rules, with the European Commission due to evaluate the list three years after the rules start to apply, according to the Council.

It also introduces a requirement for prior notification when a worker will carry out activities in another member state, with exceptions for business trips and short-term activities — defined as up to three consecutive days of work within 30 days — though construction workers are excluded from the short-term exception.

On family benefits, the text keeps the principle that people can receive family benefits from the country responsible for their social security even if family members live in another EU country, and clarifies the distinction between cash family benefits intended to replace lost income due to child-raising and other family benefits.

For people working in two or more member states, the agreement provides additional guidance on identifying an employer’s registered office or place of business to determine which country’s social security legislation applies.

Cyprus labour minister Marinos Moushouttas said the deal would make it easier for people living or working in another EU country to “understand, claim, and access” rights and benefits.

The provisional agreement now needs approval by the European Parliament before formal adoption by both institutions following legal and linguistic checks.